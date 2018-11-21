Cheap flights from Chicago to Detroit, and what to do once you're there

Detroit was the first U.S. city to be named a "City of Design" by UNESCO, and is known as the home of Motown Records and the birthplace of techno. The city also offers many historic museums and arts institutions.
Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively-inexpensive flights between Chicago and Detroit. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.
Flight deals to Detroit
Currently, the cheapest flights between Chicago and Detroit are if you leave on November 30 and return from Michigan on December 2. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $176.
There are also deals to be had in December. If you fly out of Chicago on December 1 and return from Detroit on December 5, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $177 roundtrip.
Top Detroit hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Detroit's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Motor City Casino Hotel (2901 Grand River Ave.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Motor City Casino Hotel. The hotel has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $178.
This Detroit casino hotel is near the Masonic Temple and the Fox Theater Building.
The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit (1114 Washington Blvd.)
Another 4.7-star option is The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, which has rooms for $179/night.
This hotel is located close to the airport. Attractions in the neighborhood include Campus Martius Park, the Joe Louis Arena, the Fox Theater Building and the GM Renaissance Center.
The Atheneum (1000 Brush Ave.)
A third option is The Atheneum. The 4.7-star hotel has rooms for $129/night. Situated in Detroit, this family-friendly hotel is near Campus Martius Park, the GM Renaissance Center, Ford Field and the Joe Louis Arena.
Featured Detroit food and drink
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Detroit has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Slows Bar BQ (2138 Michigan Ave.)
First things first: where to get a drink. For a popular option, check out Slows Bar BQ, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 22 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Now if you love baby back ribs, Slows has ribs that come sliding off the bone. So juicy," wrote visitor Lou.
Green Dot Stables (2200 W. Lafayette Blvd.)
Don't forget the essentials: where to get a drink. For a popular option, check out Green Dot Stables, with five stars from six reviews.
"The menu of Green Dot Stables is very eclectic," wrote reviewer Kenny. "This can lead to a fun meal of trying things you may not have considered normally, such as one of my favorites: the Korean slider which includes kimchi and peanut butter."
New Parthenon Restaurant (547 Monroe Ave.)
One of Detroit's most popular restaurants is New Parthenon Restaurant.
"This is my favorite place to go in Greektown. As others have mentioned, the starting dish is the flaming cheese," wrote Richard.
Public House (241 W. 9 Mile Road)
Finally, there's Public House.
"Cute little place that serves awesome sliders for a super low price," wrote Megan. "If you know what's good for you, you'll get at least three sandwiches!"
What to see and do in Detroit
To round out your trip, Detroit offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
The Detroit Institute of Arts (5200 Woodward Ave.)
First up is The Detroit Institute of Arts.
Visit the Detroit Institute of Arts for a chance to immerse yourself in beautiful artwork and robust collections. The museum features more than 60,000 pieces, including collections spanning the globe. In addition to single pieces, the museum hosts collections from America, Asia, Africa and Europe.
Ford Field (2000 Brush St., #200)
Then, there's Ford Field.
Not a stranger to huge events, Detroit's Ford Field hosted Super Bowl XL in 2006 to a stadium full of football fans. Its maximum capacity ranges from 65,000 to 80,000 spectators, depending on the sporting event, and the stadium often hosts concerts, banquets and corporate events as well.
The Henry Ford Museum (20900 Oakwood Blvd.)
Lastly, consider checking out The Henry Ford Museum.
Surround yourself with a vast collection of items of historical significance at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. The building is packed with exhibits featuring themes that range from early aviation to famous inventions.