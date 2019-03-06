Cheap flights from Chicago to Las Vegas, and what to do once you're there

The self-proclaimed Entertainment Capital of the World has a thriving Downtown Arts District, several museums, dozens of parks and a world-class center for the performing arts. Its iconic casino-hotels offer extensive shopping, dining, pools and spas, live shows and nightlife. And it was named one of the New York Times' top destinations for 2019, with a much-anticipated Lady Gaga residency sealing the deal.
Whether you're trying to jet set ASAP or you're looking to plan your travels around upcoming deals, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Chicago and Las Vegas, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included top-rated hotels, restaurants and attractions in Las Vegas to get you started on planning your ideal getaway.
Flight deals to Las Vegas
Currently, the cheapest flights between Chicago and Las Vegas are if you leave on March 11 and return from Nevada on March 13. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $95.
There are also deals to be had in April. If you fly out of Chicago on April 30 and return from Las Vegas on May 2, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $97 roundtrip.
Top Las Vegas hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Las Vegas' top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Bellagio Las Vegas (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Bellagio Las Vegas. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $149.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
There's also the 4.6-star rated The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Rooms are currently set at $140/night.
The Wynn Las Vegas (3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
A third option is The Wynn Las Vegas. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $179/night.
Featured Las Vegas food and drink
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of the city's many quality eateries, here are a couple of popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Earl of Sandwich (3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South)
First up is Earl of Sandwich.
"It's open 24 hours a day and features a variety of hot sandwiches at all times," wrote Cyrus. "Very affordable, which is great in Vegas."
Eat. (707 E. Carson Ave.)
Finally, there's Eat.
"I had the pleasure of meeting Natalie Young, owner of the downtown Las Vegas brunch joint Eat when I came in to check out the hot spot that has been showered with accolades and rave reviews, including being featured on Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown,' " wrote reviewer Gabrielle. "Ms. Young's secret to her success appears to be that she keeps things simple with fresh, high-quality ingredients prepared from scratch."
What to see and do in Las Vegas
To round out your trip, Las Vegas offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas Boulevard)
First up is the Las Vegas Strip.
Four miles of fun, decadence and fantastic shopping, dining and gambling is what lures people from around the world back to Vegas again and again. From the Mandalay Bay in the south to the Stratosphere in the north, The Strip is where the action is.
Fountains at Bellagio (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
Then, there are the Fountains at Bellagio.
Fountains shoot 250 feet into the air to the accompaniment of a symphony every 30 minutes, that is, until 7 p.m. After that, the spectacular display happens every 15 minutes. This is Las Vegas, after all.
The Fremont Street Experience (425 Fremont St.)
Finally, spend some time at The Fremont Street Experience, an outdoor pedestrian mall in Las Vegas.
Its main attraction is a massive barrel vault canopy screen that hangs over four of the mall's five blocks. This canopy is famous for its wild light shows that happen every night. The mall includes multiple casinos and museums, the most popular being the Neon Museum.
