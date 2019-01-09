Cheap flights from Chicago to Nassau, and what to do once you're there

It lies on the island of New Providence, with neighboring Paradise Island, which is accessible via Nassau Harbor bridges. A popular cruise ship stop, the city has a hilly landscape and is known for beaches as well as its offshore coral reefs, popular for diving and snorkeling. It retains many of its typical pastel-colored British colonial buildings, like the pink-hued Government House.
Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Chicago and Nassau in the next few months, including some popular hotel options and highly reviewed local attractions.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Flight deals to Nassau
The cheapest flights between Chicago and Nassau are if you leave on Feb. 26 and return from the Bahamas on March 5. JetBlue currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $359.
There are also deals to be had in March. If you fly out of Chicago on March 5 and return from Nassau on March 12, jetBlue can get you there and back for $360 roundtrip.
Top Nassau hotels
To plan your stay, here are two of Nassau's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Melia Nassau Beach Resort (West Bay Street)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Melia Nassau Beach Resort. The hotel has a four-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $189.
This beachfront resort is near Cable Beach and the attached Cable Beach Golf Club.
The Reef Atlantis (1 Casino Drive)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
There's also the 4.4-star rated The Reef Atlantis, which has rooms for $179/night.
Top picks for dining and drinking
Nassau has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are two of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Twin Brothers
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Nassau's most popular restaurants is Twin Brothers, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 34 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Great place to go eat real Bahamian food," wrote visitor Daniel. "Don't settle for a burger. Definitely try the conch fish. It's a Bahamian favorite."
The Mesa Grill (1 Casino Drive West)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is The Mesa Grill, with five stars from five reviews.
Bobby Flay's Bahamas outpost of the Mesa Grill chain, also present in Las Vegas, is situated in the Atlantis Resort. It features a blend of Southwestern and Caribbean cuisines and desserts like cinnamon-dusted churros.
Top Nassau attractions
Nassau is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are a couple of popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
National Art Museum
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
The top-rated visitor attraction in Nassau, according to Skyscanner, is National Art Museum.
"This is my go-to place every time I visit Nassau," wrote visitor Donna. "The building is beautiful and the exhibits are true Bahamian art."
Love Beach
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Love Beach is another popular destination and sits on 40 protected acres of coral.
"The name says it all," wrote visitor John. "This beach is romantic and evocative."