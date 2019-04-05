GMA premieres Hannah B's new 'Bachelorette' promo

NEW YORK --premiered its enchanting new promo of Hannah Brown's season onFriday.It shows the current reigning Miss Alabama stripping off her crown, sash, and princess skirt to leave her standing in a powder blue romper.So she's shedding her beauty-queen persona and featuring a new empowered look.Hannah "Beast" is ready to date more than two dozen men and find her perfect match.The promo says, "Think you know her? Think again."Well, you can find out for yourself whenpremieres on Monday, May 13th at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.