cominguproses

GMA premieres Hannah B's new 'Bachelorette' promo

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- The Bachelorette premiered its enchanting new promo of Hannah Brown's season on Good Morning America Friday.

It shows the current reigning Miss Alabama stripping off her crown, sash, and princess skirt to leave her standing in a powder blue romper.



So she's shedding her beauty-queen persona and featuring a new empowered look.

Hannah "Beast" is ready to date more than two dozen men and find her perfect match.

The promo says, "Think you know her? Think again."

Well, you can find out for yourself when The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 13th at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthannah brownthe bacheloretteabccominguprosesabc premieresgood morning america
COMINGUPROSES
Luke steals the show on 'The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All'
'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams engaged
'Bachelorette' Hannah reveals who was in the windmill
4 rose stunner on 'Bachelorette' hometown dates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News