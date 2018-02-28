ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Check out the trailer for 'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2'

(Disney)

The first trailer for "Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" is here!


Disney's upcoming film leaves Litwak's video arcade behind and ventures into the world of the internet, which may or may not survive Ralph's wrecking. Ralph, the video game bad guy voiced by John C. Reilly, and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz, voiced by Sarah Silverman, risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope's video game, Sugar Rush.

In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet-the netizens-to help navigate their way, including an entrepreneur named Yesss (Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site "BuzzzTube."

"Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-Ralph 2" hits theaters Nov. 21, 2018.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneymovie newstrailers
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
Gretchen Wilson, 'Redneck Woman' singer, arrested after flight disturbance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News