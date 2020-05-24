Arts & Entertainment

'Sunday Arts Takeover': Chicago artist Sam Trump to perform on Mayor Lightfoot's Instagram Live showcase

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of Chicago's top music artists are taking over Mayor Lightfoot's Instagram each Sunday with live performances to benefit the art and culture community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sam "Trump" Harris is a multi-instrumentalist/singer/songwriter and has been a student of music from first picking up the trumpet at age 7. You can catch Trump performing on the Mayor's Instagram Live at Noon.

To watch and listen live, you can follow Mayor Lightfoot's Instagram account @ChicagosMayor.

These performances aim to help generate awareness of the newly created Arts for Illinois Relief Fund to fill the void as music and theatre venues are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $4 million Arts for Illinois Relief Fund is a partnership between Mayor Lightfoot and First Lady Amy Eshleman, Governor Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker, and the local philanthropic community to provide financial assistance to artists, artisans, and cultural organizations.

Art and music lovers are asked to donate to the City's vital cultural institutions by visiting ArtsForIllinois.org.
