BAR

Chicago bar transforms into 'The Office'

EMBED </>More Videos

Attention all employees: the offices of Dunder Mifflin have been temporarily relocated from Scranton to Chicago.

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Attention all employees: the offices of Dunder Mifflin have been temporarily relocated from Scranton to Chicago. I can only assume Michael Scott's memo would read something like that, but you'll just have hear it from me instead.

Replay Lincoln Park, a northside watering hole known for arcade games, transformed its back room into "The Office" this month. There are cut-outs of your favorite characters, giant origami birds dangling from the ceiling and the desk of Dwight K. Schrute, assistant to the regional manager--yes, his stapler is buried in gelatin.

Replay went so far as to buy vending machines and set up working computers (with games on them) for this mini-world.

There have been karaoke and trivia events throughout August, but this Friday will be the biggest event yet: the "Dundies" ceremony. According to the Facebook event, "Your ticket will get you a Chili's Presidente Margarita with keepsake glass, 4(!) complimentary drinks, a Chili's themed gift bag, and entry to win a whole bunch of The Office-themed prize packs."

Replay owner Mark Kwiatkowsi said the pop-up has been so popular, it will remain open through Labor Day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbarChicagoLakeview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BAR
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
CPD Officer Rialmo involved in fight days after acquittal in December bar fight
CPD officer involved in fatal shooting found not guilty in bar brawl case
Bar brawl trial begins for CPD officer involved in fatal shooting
More bar
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Warbird Heritage Foundation Museum features historic military planes
J.D. Power honors 'Kimmel' as Most Reliable Midsize Late Night Talk Show
Pillow Talk: Overseas Romance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 women shot, 1 fatally, when bullets entered their South Side homes
WATCH LIVE: DEA to announce new plans to combat Mexican drug cartels
Testimony continues in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Harvey police: Deadly shootout may have stemmed from online dispute
Autopsy to be performed on burned body found in West Chicago
Germany creates 3rd gender identity for records
San Francisco announces new 'poop patrol' to clean feces from streets
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Show More
Chicago-bound flight makes emergency landing in NC
Illinois woman celebrates 101st birthday at Taco Bell
British police: crash suspect is Briton of Sudanese origin
Alderman Willie Cochran to plead guilty in corruption cases, lawyer says
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
More News