Chicago bar transforms into 'The Office'

Attention all employees: the offices of Dunder Mifflin have been temporarily relocated from Scranton to Chicago. I can only assume Michael Scott's memo would read something like that, but you'll just have hear it from me instead.Replay Lincoln Park, a northside watering hole known for arcade games, transformed its back room into "The Office" this month. There are cut-outs of your favorite characters, giant origami birds dangling from the ceiling and the desk of Dwight K. Schrute, assistant to the regional manager--yes, his stapler is buried in gelatin.Replay went so far as to buy vending machines and set up working computers (with games on them) for this mini-world.There have been karaoke and trivia events throughout August, but this Friday will be the biggest event yet: the "Dundies" ceremony. According to the Facebook event, "Your ticket will get you a Chili's Presidente Margarita with keepsake glass, 4(!) complimentary drinks, a Chili's themed gift bag, and entry to win a whole bunch of The Office-themed prize packs."Replay owner Mark Kwiatkowsi said the pop-up has been so popular, it will remain open through Labor Day.