Chicago boasts a hot lineup of theater events this week

Photo: Rob Laughter/Unsplash

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from a musical comedy to one of Shakespeare's tragedies.

---

Pronoun Showdown





What happens to music if you change the pronouns? Listen to your favorite Broadway show tunes in a new way. The show is based on the 54 Below show in New York City created by Abby DePhillips.

When: Friday, April 26, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: The HAUS, 623 S. Wabash Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Little Shop of Horrors





Enjoy this musical comedy scored by Tony Award winner Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Little Shop of Horrors follows the story of Seymour, a flower shop assistant who stumbles upon a new breed of plant. Seymour is promised fame and fortune as long as he keeps feeding the plant blood.

When: Wednesday, April 24, 8 p.m.

Where: Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport Ave.

Price: $22.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Ridiculous Darkness





Head to the Richard Christiansen Theater for a showing of The Ridiculous Darkness, a dark comedy about Sergeant Oliver Pellner's orders to travel into the wilderness, find a colonel who has gone rogue and kill him. Pellner embarks on his mission with confidence, but soon finds that nothing makes sense anymore.

When: Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m.

Where: Richard Christiansen Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave.

Price: $12.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Shakespeare's Othello





Join Babes With Blades Theatre Company for their production of Shakespeare's Othello. From jealousy and prejudice to pride and paranoia, there is no lack of emotions in one of Shakepeare's greatest tragedies.

When: Sunday, April 28, 3 p.m.

Where: The Factory Theater, 1623 Howard St.

Price: $14

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

