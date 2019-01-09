ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show opens, sparks summer dreams

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show opened Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the McCormick Place.

By
The annual Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show has cruised into town.

The show - which features 600 boats and 100 RVs - opened Wednesday at the McCormick Place on the coldest day of winter so far to help folks dream about summer. Boats can even be purchased right on the floor.

The Spring Brook Marina display featured a big boat - the starts 48 Fairline Targa.

"I mean this is a condo on the water. It has two bedrooms, it sleeps six. It has two galleys, it cruises at 27 mph. This is a condo, not only in Chicago but in New Buffalo. Wherever you want to take it that weekend," said Marina Kyle Stenzel, Spring Brook president.

WATCH: ABC7'S MARK RIVERA WIPES OUT AT CHICAGO BOAT SHOW
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7's Mark Rivera wiped out at Chicago Boart, RV & Sail Show while testing out a paddle board.



The price tag? A cool $1.2 million.

"I mean, it's really luxury living at its finest," Stenzel added.

The sailing equivalent is the Benateau 51 foot sailboat.

"This is a go anywhere boat. It's fully equipped with generator, electric winches, in mast roller furling, air conditioning, you name it, it has it," said Dave Fulbright, president of Sail Place.
We're talking luxury all around. That boat costs $675,000.
"But if somebody wants to come down to the boat show we'll make them a really nice deal," Fulbright said.

But it's not just the big ticket items. There are speedboats, pontoons and kayaks and stand-up paddle boards as well.

But yes most people at the show are just dreaming of the months ahead when they can take a dip.

"We're in dreamland," boat show attendee Leon Kitzmiller said.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentboat showboatingsummerChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cheap flights from Chicago to Nassau, and what to do once you're there
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
BAFTA 2019 nominations: 'The Favourite' is the favorite
About Windy City LIVE
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother sues Northwestern sorority for wrongful death in daughter's suicide
VIDEO: Boy, 9, missing from Englewood reunited with family
Former West Side charter school coach charged with sexual assault
Girl, 3, dies from flu in Kane County, officials say
Ald. Munoz enters rehab; opponents call for resignation after domestic violence arrest
Protesters call for prosecution, boycott of R. Kelly outside Chicago studio
Former GOP lawmaker Nick Sauer charged after allegedly posting nude images of ex-girlfriend
Federal workers brace for no pay, Trump stalks out of gov't shutdown meeting
Show More
Wauconda native diagnosed with cancer forced to pass on Cubs draft
Check out the 3 newest businesses to debut in Chicago
Ohio teacher accused of touching himself in class, caught on video
Armored truck driver accused of stealing reported $850K
More News