Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show opens, sparks summer dreams

The annual Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show has cruised into town.The show - which features 600 boats and 100 RVs - opened Wednesday at the McCormick Place on the coldest day of winter so far to help folks dream about summer. Boats can even be purchased right on the floor.The Spring Brook Marina display featured a big boat - the starts 48 Fairline Targa."I mean this is a condo on the water. It has two bedrooms, it sleeps six. It has two galleys, it cruises at 27 mph. This is a condo, not only in Chicago but in New Buffalo. Wherever you want to take it that weekend," said Marina Kyle Stenzel, Spring Brook president.The price tag? A cool $1.2 million."I mean, it's really luxury living at its finest," Stenzel added.The sailing equivalent is the Benateau 51 foot sailboat."This is a go anywhere boat. It's fully equipped with generator, electric winches, in mast roller furling, air conditioning, you name it, it has it," said Dave Fulbright, president of Sail Place.We're talking luxury all around. That boat costs $675,000."But if somebody wants to come down to the boat show we'll make them a really nice deal," Fulbright said.But it's not just the big ticket items. There are speedboats, pontoons and kayaks and stand-up paddle boards as well.But yes most people at the show are just dreaming of the months ahead when they can take a dip."We're in dreamland," boat show attendee Leon Kitzmiller said.