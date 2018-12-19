WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago Family Choir: The Bourne's sing 'Carol of the Bells'

The Bournes family sang "Carol of the Bells" on WCL.

The Bournes returned to WCL to sing a classic, "Carol of the Bells."

The family group, which includes a mom and eight siblings, are singers, dancers and instrumentalists.

The group is working on an album which will come out next year.

Katherine is in the production of "A Christmas Carol" at the Drury Lane Theatre which is closing Saturday.

Also, they are making a guest appearance for a Christmas Concert at Our Saviors United Methodist Church in Schaumburg on Sunday. For more information, visit: http://www.osumc.org/calendar

Find out more about The Bourne's on their Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/thebournes/

Visit their website: https://www.bournecrown.com/
