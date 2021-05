Chicago filmmaker has movie playing in theaters, streaming

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mark Harris is a Chicago native, born and raised in Englewood.Harris is a self-taught filmmaker who self-distributes his films and has gotten films into theaters around the country.His latest film is called "White People Money." It is a satire, based on the idea MacKenzie Scott offers to give away $15 billion dollars to 15 winners. A couple wins and is determined to keep it a secret.The movie was filmed in Chicago.Two area theaters are playing the film this weekend: The Marcus Theatres in Country Club Hills and Chicago Heights The film is also streaming now.