Chicago house DJ Paul Johnson dies at 50 from COVID complications

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago house music DJ, producer and legend Paul Johnson died from complications of COVID Wednesday morning, his agency said in a statement.He was 50 years old.According to the statement, Johnson was hospitalized on July 17 and "fought up until the very end." His death was shocking the family and fans, his agency said.Johnson got his start DJing and producing in Chicago's house scene in the 1980s, and co-founded the label Dust Traxx in the late 1990s. He was a double amputee who DJ'd in a wheelchair after he was injured in a shooting at one of his early shows.Condolences and tributes poured in on social media from across the music world.The statement said Johnson's family is grateful for the outpouring of support, but are devastated and are asking for privacy as they grieve. Funeral arrangements are pending