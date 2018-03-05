ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago Media Project celebrates Oscar win

Some film lovers in Chicago were thrilled about a documentary a local group helped go all the way to the Academy Awards. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Some film lovers in Chicago were thrilled about a documentary a local group helped go all the way to the Academy Awards.

Catch up on the most memorable moments of the 90th Academy Awards.



Chicago Media Project co-founders were in Hollywood to support the nominees, but even they were pinching themselves at the outcome.

"We hope Icarus is a wakeup call, yes about Russia, but more than that... about the importance of telling the truth now more than ever," Oscar winner Bryan Fogel said.

"A little exhausted and incredibly happy," said Steve Cohen, Chicago Media Project. "Really from the very beginning, nobody ever thought we were going to end up here."

"I think Icarus is a prime example of a really great story told in a masterful way to make people aware and to literally bring about change in the world," said Paula Froehle, Chicago Media Project.

Cohen and Froehle watched the ceremony from one of the celebrity parties.

"As Sharon Stone has said, people have to go to the Academy Awards, but they want to go to Elton John's party," Froehle said. "Our table of 12 stood up and screamed and really made everybody aware of Chicago that that moment."

Chicago's own Common got a rousing ovation, even though his nominated song from "Marshall" didn't win him a second Oscar.

Film critic Roger Ebert covered the Oscars for Eyewitness News for decades.

"The purpose of civilization is to be able to empathize with other people and for me the movies are like a machine that generates empathy, it lets you know a little bit more about hope, aspirations, dreams, fears," he said.

Ebert never wanted to watch the ceremony from the theater. He was there as a journalist, in the press tent, making his deadline every year.
