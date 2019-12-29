Arts & Entertainment

Holiday musical at Chicago's Greenhouse Theater invites Iowa girl with special Christmas wish

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special guest was in the audience at Chicago's Greenhouse Theater for a play about a rag doll named Eleanor with a special Christmas wish.

The guest is also named Eleanor, and she had her own Christmas wish.

The 8-year-old wrote a letter convincing city leaders in her hometown of Asbury, Iowa, to hold a tree lighting ceremony.

In Chicago, the producer of "Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish" heard the story and invited Eleanor to see the play.

Eleanor said she never thought her letter would bring her to Chicago.
