ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago Park District online registration for spring starts Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Online registration for the Chicago Park District's spring park programs begins next week.

Registration starts 9 a.m. Monday for parks located west of California Avenue. Registration starts 9 a.m. Tuesday for parks east of California Avenue.

In-person registration is scheduled to begin March 3 at most park locations, with some sites starting on March 5. Most programming begins the week of April 2 and runs through the week of June 4.

Outdoor baseball, softball, soccer and basketball leagues starts soon as the park district prepares for spring programming in the parks. Indoor activities such as swimming and gymnastics programs will also be available for enrollment.

New this year, Horner Park will host a glow-in-the-dark sports series that will make playing dodgeball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, floor hockey, and football even more exciting.

In addition to sports, cultural and artistic programs are also available for youth, teens, adults and seniors, including piano classes in a new, state-of-the-art piano lab at Garfield Park, theater and dance instruction at South Shore Cultural Center to nature exploration at North Park Village Nature Center.

For more information, contact your local park, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com or call 312-742-PLAY.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentspringchildrenChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
Gretchen Wilson, 'Redneck Woman' singer, arrested after flight disturbance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News