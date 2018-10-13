ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago plays starring role in 'Widows' movie

EMBED </>More Videos

"Widows" premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival Saturday night.

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Movie stars lit up the Chicago International Film Festival Saturday night with the premiere of "Widows" which is based in Chicago.

Viola Davis and Liam Neeson were among the stars on the red carpet.

The movie is an all-female heist thriller about four Chicago women who've inherited colossal debt from their dead husbands' crimes.

"Widows" - which was directed by Steve McQueen -- was shot all over the city last year, which is why the cast returned to Chicago.

Gillian Flynn, a Chicago screenwriter, co-wrote the film which also features actors Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo and Brian Tyree Henry.

"Widows" opens in theatres next month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie newsmovie premiereChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lyric Opera of Chicago, musicians' union reach tentative contract agreement
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
"Soufra" shares story of hope inside a Beirut refugee camp
Hip Hop Artist FM Supreme hosting Chicago International Youth Peace Movement Fundraiser
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
March to the Polls to encourage women, young voters
Shooting on I-57 wounds 3, shuts down expressway for hours
Georgia war monument defaced with googly eyes
Open House Chicago opens doors of city's unique buildings
Spontaneous caravan of migrants winds way through Honduras
Lyric Opera of Chicago, musicians' union reach tentative contract agreement
Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
Hurricane Michael: Satellite photos of destruction in Mexico Beach
Show More
Chile's annual 'Zombie Walk'
'Super Hero' boy feeds the homeless
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Texas
Funeral of 4 sisters killed in limo crash set for Saturday
More News