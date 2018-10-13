Chicago plays starring role in 'Widows' movie

Movie stars lit up the Chicago International Film Festival Saturday night with the premiere of "Widows" which is based in Chicago.Viola Davis and Liam Neeson were among the stars on the red carpet.The movie is an all-female heist thriller about four Chicago women who've inherited colossal debt from their dead husbands' crimes."Widows" - which was directed by Steve McQueen -- was shot all over the city last year, which is why the cast returned to Chicago.Gillian Flynn, a Chicago screenwriter, co-wrote the film which also features actors Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo and Brian Tyree Henry."Widows" opens in theatres next month.