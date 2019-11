ITS TIME. Christmas music is BACK! Tomorrow, November 5 at 4pm we make the flip! https://t.co/BxvNVfXc7C pic.twitter.com/M1VEhv4yIp — 93.9 LITE FM (@LITEFMChicago) November 4, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If it feels like the sounds of the holidays are starting early, you'd be right.Later Tuesday, 93.9 WLIT-FM will change over to all holiday music all the time.The Lite's annual "Cavalcade of Christmas Music will begin around 4 p.m. and run through the end of the year.Fans can also listen on the station's website at 939litefm.iheart.com