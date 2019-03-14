CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has just been ranked number 3 when it comes to the best cities around the world.
The Time Out Index 2019 survey shows Chicago is just behind New York and Melbourne.
The survey found that Chicago is ranked number one for eating and drinking and Chicagoans were found to be the happiest people in the world.
The survey found 86 percent of Chicagoans said the city is fun.
The Time Out Index surveyed more than 34,000 people about food, drink, culture, nightlife, community, neighborhoods, overall happiness as well as their city's beauty, affordability and convenience.
For more information, visit timeout.com/timeoutindex.
Chicago ranked number 3 city in world by Time Out
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News