Arts & Entertainment

Chicago ranked number 3 city in world by Time Out

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago has just been ranked number 3 when it comes to the best cities around the world.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has just been ranked number 3 when it comes to the best cities around the world.

The Time Out Index 2019 survey shows Chicago is just behind New York and Melbourne.

The survey found that Chicago is ranked number one for eating and drinking and Chicagoans were found to be the happiest people in the world.

The survey found 86 percent of Chicagoans said the city is fun.

The Time Out Index surveyed more than 34,000 people about food, drink, culture, nightlife, community, neighborhoods, overall happiness as well as their city's beauty, affordability and convenience.

For more information, visit timeout.com/timeoutindex.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagohappinessfoodsurvey
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett expected to plead not guilty in court Thursday, sources say
Man found stabbed in Goose Island parking lot
Ravinia announces 2019 season schedule
Man fatally shot inside Washington Heights motel room
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Judge won't let unvaccinated children back in school
California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case
Show More
Jason Van Dyke moved to prison in New York
Family of murdered girl, 3, speaks out against death penalty decision
Chicago AccuWeather: Wind advisory and isolated strong storms Thursday
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $448M lottery jackpot
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
More TOP STORIES News