Newly transformed Chicago Riverwalk East to open Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Rahm Emanuel will help celebrate the opening of the newly transformed Chicago Riverwalk East Monday.The block between Michigan Avenue to Lake Shore Drive now features new landscaping, additional seating and new public art.With the completion of this $12 million investment, every block of this award-winning 1.25-mile promenade and recreational amenity has been modernized or developed for the first time.Starting in June, vendors from throughout Chicago will set up shop at the Community Marketplace between Michigan and Wabash avenues.Nine new vendors will be featured in the marketplace, including Justice of the Pies, Beat Kitchen and Gordo's Homemade Ice Cream.Scheduled for completion in fall of 2020, weather station comprises an array of seven slender, stainless steel towers of varying heights - each culminating in a wind vane and anemometer - collectively rising from the river bank to a height of 117 feet.Monday's event kicks off a week of celebrations, including a new Art on theMART program, a pyrotechnic display, lantern procession, public programming, vendor specials and more.