Chicago students perform mariachi aboard Southwest flight

The Chicago Mariachi Project performed a traditional song in the aisle of a Southwest flight heading to Albuquerque. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mariachi music is soaring to new heights thanks to a group of Chicago students!

The Chicago Mariachi Project treated their fellow travelers to a festive flight Tuesday. They performed a traditional song in the aisle of a Southwest flight heading to Albuquerque.

The students, ages 8 - 18, come from all over the Chicago area and were on their way to an international mariachi conference in New Mexico.

At last year's competition, they won first place in their division.

For more information on the Chicago Mariachi Project, click here.
