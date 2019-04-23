Chicago to host a variety of music events this week

Paul Johnson / Mel Hammond / Adonis Childs / Derek Specs

Makaya McCraven and Resavoir

ATP EP Listening Party

2019 McDonald's Gospel Tour: Chicago

Redd Fever Promo Tour

John Mayer Tribute

Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a John Mayer Tribute to classical music, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---Head to Emporium Chicago for a free show featuring Chicago-based DJs. The show will feature Paul Johnson, Mel Hammond, Adonis Childs and Derek Specs.Wednesday, April 24, 7-midnightEmporium Chicago - Arcade Bar Venue, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.FreeEnjoy an evening show featuring Makaya McCraven and Resavoir at The Empty Bottle. With electronic sounds and a little jazz, Makaya has his craft down to a science. Resavoir is a collective of young Chicago artists bringing the vision of trumpeter Will Miller to life.Thursday, April 25, 8:30 p.m.The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.$15Audio Technology Diploma students will showcase their talents at the Listening Party. The projects feature music produced and engineered by teams. Expect free food and live performances.Friday, April 26, 6:30 p.m.SAE Institute Chicago Theater, 820 N. Orleans St., #125FreeThe 13th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour will be at House of Hope. The concert series features music from artists shaping the sound of contemporary gospel. Expect appearances from Donald Lawrence, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard, Sir the Baptist, Tye Tribbett and more.Saturday, April 27, 7 p.m.House of Hope, 752 E. 114th St.FreeSandy Redd is touring the nation after performing on Season 15 of NBC's hit show "The Voice." The Chicago native will be back in her hometown April 28 for a performance at Harold Washing Cultural Center.Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m.Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Martin Luther King Drive$30 for Balcony; $35 for the Main Floor; $50 for VIPHead to HVAC Pub for a live band tribute to John Mayer showcasing his legendary discography. The show will be performed by Chicago's The Social Alcohol Band.Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m.HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St.$5Every week there are classical music performances in Preston Bradley Hall. This week violinist Ambroise Aubrun and pianist Steven Vanhauwaert will perform the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Philippe Gaubert.Wednesday, April 24, noon-1 p.m.Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St.Free---