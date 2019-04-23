Arts & Entertainment

Chicago to host a variety of music events this week

Photo: Keagan Henman/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a John Mayer Tribute to classical music, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

---

Paul Johnson / Mel Hammond / Adonis Childs / Derek Specs





Head to Emporium Chicago for a free show featuring Chicago-based DJs. The show will feature Paul Johnson, Mel Hammond, Adonis Childs and Derek Specs.

When: Wednesday, April 24, 7-midnight

Where: Emporium Chicago - Arcade Bar Venue, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Makaya McCraven and Resavoir





Enjoy an evening show featuring Makaya McCraven and Resavoir at The Empty Bottle. With electronic sounds and a little jazz, Makaya has his craft down to a science. Resavoir is a collective of young Chicago artists bringing the vision of trumpeter Will Miller to life.

When: Thursday, April 25, 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.

Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

ATP EP Listening Party





Audio Technology Diploma students will showcase their talents at the Listening Party. The projects feature music produced and engineered by teams. Expect free food and live performances.

When: Friday, April 26, 6:30 p.m.

Where: SAE Institute Chicago Theater, 820 N. Orleans St., #125

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2019 McDonald's Gospel Tour: Chicago





The 13th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour will be at House of Hope. The concert series features music from artists shaping the sound of contemporary gospel. Expect appearances from Donald Lawrence, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard, Sir the Baptist, Tye Tribbett and more.

When: Saturday, April 27, 7 p.m.

Where: House of Hope, 752 E. 114th St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Redd Fever Promo Tour





Sandy Redd is touring the nation after performing on Season 15 of NBC's hit show "The Voice." The Chicago native will be back in her hometown April 28 for a performance at Harold Washing Cultural Center.

When: Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m.

Where: Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Martin Luther King Drive

Price: $30 for Balcony; $35 for the Main Floor; $50 for VIP

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

John Mayer Tribute





Head to HVAC Pub for a live band tribute to John Mayer showcasing his legendary discography. The show will be performed by Chicago's The Social Alcohol Band.

When: Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m.

Where: HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St.

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts





Every week there are classical music performances in Preston Bradley Hall. This week violinist Ambroise Aubrun and pianist Steven Vanhauwaert will perform the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Philippe Gaubert.

When: Wednesday, April 24, noon-1 p.m.

Where: Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

