WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicagoan You Need to Know: Physician Magician Dr. Ricardo

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicagoan You Need to Know: Physician Magician Dr. Ricardo (WLS)

Physician magician Dr. Ricardo Rosenkranz practices medicine as well as magic.

The multi-talented "Chicagoan You Need to Know" talked about the similarities between the two and performed an illusion that wowed our audience and our hosts.

For more on Dr. Ricardo and to purchase tickets to his show, "The Rosenkranz Mysteries," visit": https://therosenkranzmysteries.com/tickets/

What: "The Rosenkranz Mysteries: Physician Magician"
When: Shows run through June 17
Where: Royal George Theatre Cabaret, 1641 N. Halsted St., Chicago

-The production is intended for ages 12 and older.
-Tables in the cabaret space seat 4 guests ($75 per person). Regular tickets are $50 (with senior and student discounts available).
-The performance schedule is as follows: Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEmagic
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
Spend or Save: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Mile 22,' 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post'
4 Star Chicagoan: Dan Gibbons
WCL season 7: That's a wrap!
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
Gretchen Wilson, 'Redneck Woman' singer, arrested after flight disturbance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News