Chicago's legendary Auditorium Theatre celebrates 130 years in business

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The theater industry is a big deal in Chicago and it's a milestone day for one of city's most legendary theaters.

On Monday, the Auditorium Theatre celebrates 130 years in business!

To celebrate, organizers are inviting the public to come and help commemorate the theater's birthday.

The theater will open its doors to the public with free daytime tours followed by a free open house Monday evening.

Auditorium Theatre's CEO Rich Regan will lead a champagne toast at 6:00 p.m. where guest will also be served cake. The theater is located at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive in the Loop.

The Auditorium Theatre officially opened December 9, 1889.

For more information visit their website: www.auditoriumtheatre.org.
