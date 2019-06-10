Arts & Entertainment

Chris Pratt announces marriage to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram

Chris Pratt says he and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married over the weekend.

He announced the nuptials Sunday in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand.

He says they were married Saturday in a ceremony that was "intimate, moving and emotional."

Pratt is perhaps best known for his role in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and on the hit TV show "Parks and Recreation." Schwarzenegger is the daughter of actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

The pair began dating last summer.

Within hours, the post had over 3 million likes, and congratulatory comments from celebrity friends such as actress Gwyneth Paltrow and "Guardians" cast members Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan, as well as director James Gunn.
