Arts & Entertainment

Chris Pratt announces marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram

Chris Pratt says he and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married over the weekend.

He announced the nuptials Sunday in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand.

He says they were married Saturday in a ceremony that was "intimate, moving and emotional."

Pratt is perhaps best known for his role in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and on the hit TV show "Parks and Recreation." Schwarzenegger is the daughter of actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

The pair began dating last summer.

Within hours, the post had over 3 million likes, and congratulatory comments from celebrity friends such as actress Gwyneth Paltrow and "Guardians" cast members Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan, as well as director James Gunn.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentmarriagecelebrity weddingsinstagram
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arlington Heights woman accused of murdering parents
Off-duty CPD officer charged with DUI after deadly South Side crash
40 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Clerk stabbed outside Loop 7-Eleven after having lottery machine thrown at him
David Ortiz shot in the back at Dominican Republic bar
'Hadestown' wins the Tony Award for best new musical
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and windy Monday
Show More
Delaware vacation attack victim accuses resort of victim blaming
States with the most catfish victims
Video: Bear eats Twizzlers on top of wall at Claremont home
5 dogs linked to a teen's mauling death euthanized
Chicago Bears owner reflects as team turns 100
More TOP STORIES News