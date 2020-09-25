Chris Rock: From funnyman to 'Fargo'

NEW YORK -- Chris Rock admitted he was, "a little surprised" to be asked to join Season 4 of the "Fargo" TV series on FX, but the star told me he is, "always open to new things." He had a serious role years ago in "New Jack City," but this marks a new direction for his career.This is Rock like you've never seen him before. As a dramatic actor he is great, truly great; and nothing Rock has done before before prepared me for his work in "Fargo."As a comic he is known for his rapid fire delivery, but here he finds the power is in the pause."When you're doing comedy it's all about, 'How do I end?'" Rock talked to me via Zoom. "You can almost be bad all the way there, but if it ends funny, you're fine, but when you're doing something like every syllable, everything you do is important."Loy Cannon is a gangster in Kansas City circa 1950. "It was a character I've met. Let's just say that: between my grandfather, my uncles, even my dad." Rock channeled his father in particular. "The look was way more scary than anything he could say to me. Just him looking at me like it was frightening!"Rock said "yes" to "Fargo" without reading one word of the script, which is to say the least, unusual for an A-list star. Rock said it was almost unprecedented for him except that, "Whenever Adam Sandler calls me up, I just say 'yes' because I just trust him, but other than Adam, this is the first time."This happened because the comic was a big fan of the FX series. "I'd seen the first three seasons so yeah, how could I say no?" he said.----------