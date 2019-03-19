Arts & Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen tweet sparks chicken debate

EMBED <>More Videos

Chrissy Teigen has her own theories about poultry - or chicken, to be exact.

Chrissy Teigen has her own theories about poultry - or chicken, to be exact.

The model turned foodie is "calling foul" on social media.

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, trashed chicken breasts, which are often considered the healthiest part of the bird because the white meat has less fat.

"Chicken breast is extremely popular for being literally the worst part of a chicken," Teigen wrote.

She didn't stop there, declaring, "The best breast is equal to the worst thigh."

Teigen got plenty of responses, pro and con. She went on to post video of herself making a chicken teriyaki bowl for her followers, where she said she'd use chicken breast to appease that portion of her audience.

In the end, she tweeted that she'd have to keep chicken breasts out of her kitchen: "update: sorry guys I gotta use thighs I cannot give you food at 50%"
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytwitterchickenchrissy teigen
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jason Van Dyke resentencing bid rejected by Illinois Supreme Court
Wendy's manager charged with child sex assault
3 dead as hundreds of homes flooded across Midwest
Striking CSO musicians hold rally with 'Hamilton,' 'A Bronx Tale' cast members
Hairstylist loses life savings to catfish using US Marine's picture
'Honey Boo Boo' TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
LIVE UPDATE on day 3 of fires burning at ITC facility
Show More
Corona missing child: Investigators, plumber spotted at boy's home
Family speaks out after video shows officer hitting woman
Man carjacked at gunpoint on Near North Side
Last supermoon of 2019 will fall on first day of spring
Charter bus traveling from Florida to NY crashes, killing 2
More TOP STORIES News