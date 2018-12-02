Christmas classic 'The Nutcracker' plays at Athenaeum Theater

"The Nutcracker" is the cherished holiday story of a young girl and her journey to the Land of the Sweets. Ballet Chicago is bringing its own rendition of the classic to The Athenaeum Theater this holiday season.
Ballet Chicago's Nutcracker debuts on Dec. 7 and runs through Dec. 16. Tickets are $17-47.
Tickets are available at the Athenaeum Theater box office, or you can purchase them online.
entertainment ballet christmas dance performing arts holiday
