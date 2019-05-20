Arts & Entertainment

Music legend Chuck Barksdale of 'The Dells' to be laid to rest Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A public viewing Sunday honored Chicago music legend Chuck Barksdale of the 1950s group, 'The Dells.'

Barksdale died Wednesday after a long illness at age 84.

His distinctive bass voice was often imitated during The Dells' heyday.

Sunday, a steady stream of people entered the Harold Washington Cultural Center on South King Drive to pay their respects.

The wake and funeral are at the same location Monday morning at 10 a.m.

Barksdale and The Dells' were born and raised in Harvey, Illinois.
