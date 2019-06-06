Cirque du Soleil 'VOLTA' performance swings to Soldier Field

-- This segment is produced with and sponsored by Cirque du Soleil.
2019 marks the 30th year that Cirque du Soleil has brought its unique brand of performance art to Chicago.
The latest touring production "VOLTA" is now running at the big top in the Soldier Field South parking lot, through July 6th.
Energetic, urban and contemporary, "VOLTA" is a captivating voyage of discovery that showcases never-before-seen under the Big Top acrobatics in a visually striking world.
Driven by a stirring melodic score and inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, "VOLTA" is a story of transformation. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one's true potential, and recognizing one's own power to make it possible.
Ultimate freedom comes with self-acceptance, and with the liberation of the judgement of others.
"VOLTA" Artistic Director Ron Kellum tells us all about this unique show and performers give us a live performance. And everyone in the audience went home with tickets to the show!
Tickets start at $49.99 - for more information and tickets, visit the Cirque du Soleil website: www.cirquedusoleil.com/volta or call 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783)
