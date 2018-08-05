ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

City announcing plans to improve eastern end of Riverwalk

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is officially announcing Sunday a $10 million plan to revamp part of Chicago's Riverwalk.

The revamp will improve the eastern end of the Riverwalk from Michigan Avenue to Lake Shore Drive.

The project includes new outdoor seating, children's play areas, upgraded landscaping, art installations, new pedestrian access points, and restaurants. The plan also calls for the development of a marketplace on the east end for additional concessions.

The newly designed area is expected to open to the public by 2020.
