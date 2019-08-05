Arts & Entertainment

Lollapalooza: Cleanup begins in Grant Park; Man dies after being transported from festival Saturday

By Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cleanup is underway in Grant Park after the 4-day Lollapalooza music festival.

Crews began their cleanup process after the festival wrapped at 10 p.m. Sunday.

For the second year in a row, a man who had a medical emergency while attending Lollapalooza died.

RELATED: Video shows dozens of people jumping fence at Grant Park
EMBED More News Videos

Security at Chicago's largest music festival is a little tighter after video shared on social media Friday showed a major breach along Michigan Avenue.



The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications confirmed that one person died Saturday night after being transported from festival to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Last year, around 280 people were sent to the hospital from lollapalooza, the numbers have not yet been released this year.

Another consistent issue this year were the dozens of people breaking down the exterior barrier of Lollapalooza, trying to make their way into the festival for free, despite added security measures. The festival and CPD added security on Friday after video of 50 people storming the barrier was posted to social media.

Grant Park was been packed over the weekend, with roughly 170 performers taking eight stages.

Festival-goers like Michelle Mirzoian said they were enjoying themselves on the festival's final day.

"I've been doing this for 10 years with some of my friends so clearly, always want to come back for more," Mirzoian said.

"My experience has been nothing but wonderful," said Dawson Kemme, who attended the festival Sunday. "This is the best time of my life. I can't wait to come next year."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolooplive musicfestivallollapaloozagrant park
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man dies after being transported from Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Day 3: Festival tightens security day after mob attempted to jump fence
Lollapalooza Day 2: Video shows dozens of people jumping fence
Lollapalooza 2019: Road closures, schedule, location and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
49 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, a little humid Monday
1 dead after residential fire in Avondale on the West Side
Man runs 27 hours to celebrate 27 years of sobriety
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Show More
Quick Tip: What to consider before lending your car
7 injured in shooting near Douglas Park playground on West Side
Robbers pretend to ask for lighter or sell cigarettes on CTA property: police
Off-duty NC deputy saves 11-year-old's drowning puppy
Woman, 47, critically hurt after hit-and-run in Humboldt Park
More TOP STORIES News