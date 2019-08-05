Lollapalooza: Cleanup begins in Grant Park; Man dies after being transported from festival Saturday

Crews began their cleanup process after the festival wrapped at 10 p.m. Sunday.
For the second year in a row, a man who had a medical emergency while attending Lollapalooza died.
RELATED: Video shows dozens of people jumping fence at Grant Park
The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications confirmed that one person died Saturday night after being transported from festival to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Last year, around 280 people were sent to the hospital from lollapalooza, the numbers have not yet been released this year.
Another consistent issue this year were the dozens of people breaking down the exterior barrier of Lollapalooza, trying to make their way into the festival for free, despite added security measures. The festival and CPD added security on Friday after video of 50 people storming the barrier was posted to social media.
Grant Park was been packed over the weekend, with roughly 170 performers taking eight stages.
Festival-goers like Michelle Mirzoian said they were enjoying themselves on the festival's final day.
"I've been doing this for 10 years with some of my friends so clearly, always want to come back for more," Mirzoian said.
"My experience has been nothing but wonderful," said Dawson Kemme, who attended the festival Sunday. "This is the best time of my life. I can't wait to come next year."