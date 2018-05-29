WINDY CITY LIVE

Coach Kathy Bresnahan's new book, 'The Miracle Season'

The book tells the true story of an Iowa volleyball team's tragic and triumphant season. (WLS)

In the 2011/2012 season of volleyball at West High School in Iowa City was filled with tragedy and triumph. The star of the team, Caroline Found (her friends called her Line) died tragically in a moped accident while traveling to visit her gravely ill mother. The school and town went into mourning, only to repeat it when her mother died four days later.

The team had won the state championship the year before - and now they didn't know if they would make it through the season. Their coach - Kathy Bresnahan took on the task of helping her girls through this devastating tragedy - and go on to win the state championship. She told them that they shouldn't play the season FOR Caroline, but rather play the season LIKE Caroline. And the catch phrase "Live Like Line" was born.

If this were the plot for a movie - you'd think it wasn't plausible. But this is a true story, and Coach Kathy Bresnahan tells it in her book "The Miracle Season." Which was then made into a movie of the same name starring Helen Hunt.

Coach Brez (as they call her) stops by to talk about this incredible story and why it has a lesson for everyone. She also started a foundation to help kids who are poor and disenfranchised achieve their goals.

For more information on the book - check out the website:
https://kcisports.com/theMiracleSeason.html

For more information on the Live Like Line foundation - check out the website:
https://livelikelinefoundation.com/
