Coachella 2019 set times announced

By CNN
Plan accordingly for the acts performing this year at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.

That was organizers' message as they released the set times Wednesday via social media.



The massive music festival is held annually over two weekends in April in Indio, California.

This year Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande will be headlining.

Coachella 2019 lineup announced

Childish Gambino is the Friday headliner and will hit the stage at 11:25 p.m.

Saturday headliner Tame Impala takes the stage at 10:35 p.m.

Grande is the Sunday headliner, and her performance starts at 10:30 p.m.

They will be joined by other performers, including Janelle Monae, Wiz Khalifa and Billie Eilish, who currently has the No. 1 album on the charts.

Solange is out of Coachella

But you don't need a coveted pass to the festival to enjoy the action.

YouTube will once again be offering a curated livestream of the event, but for the first time will do so for both weekends.

Those tuning in to the YouTube Coachella 2019 channel can create personalized viewing schedules and will be able to catch moments from more than 80 acts, including Grande, Eilish, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Kacey Musgraves, BlackPink and more.

Viewers will also be treated to a one-time premiere of the new Childish Gambino film, "Guava Island," featuring Rihanna.

Coachella starts Friday, runs through Sunday and then picks back up April 19-21.

