Coachella 2020 lineup: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine to headline

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine will headline the festival scheduled for Apr. 10-12 and Apr. 17-19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.
Other notable performers include Calvin Harris, Danny Elfman, Lana Del Rey and Thom Yorke.
Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P— Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020
For the first time ever, the festival introduced a presale registration to allow people to sign up for first access to buy two passes for the second weekend of Coachella.
The presale begins Monday Jan. 6 at 12 p.m. PT and tickets that are remaining will be available to the public at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6.
The full lineup for Coachella and travel information is available here.