COMINGUPROSES

Colton Underwood announced as the next 'Bachelor'

EMBED </>More Videos

Diane Macedo has the story on Colton becoming the next "Bachelor."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Colton Underwood's tears may have finally ended on "Bachelor in Paradise," but this winter the river will flow again when he's the new "Bachelor."

The big announcement was made Tuesday on "Good Morning America."


"Bachelor Nation" was first introduced to Colton when he appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of "The Bachelorette."

The NFL Free Agent revealed to her that he is a virgin. He also revealed that he had went on a date with her friend Tia Booth from Arie Luyendyk's season of "The Bachelor." That quickly became a central "drama" of his plot line that season.

Colton was eventually eliminated after his hometown date, coming in fourth place.

Shortly after his heartbreak on the show, he appeared on "Bachelor in Paradise," where Tia was waiting for him. After some reluctance on his part to commit, they rekindled their relationship. Yet just a short time later, he called it quits.



He told Tia that he gave it his best shot. It seemed as though the chemistry just wasn't there for him.
Watch the breakup below:


Now, he's ready to give it a third try, but as "The Bachelor" in January 2019.

Colton grew up in Washington, Illinois, but now his family resides in Aurora, Colorado. The 26-year-old attended Illinois State University. He has played for the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Oakland Raiders as a linebacker on their practice squads.

He's a tall drink of water at 6'3" and approx. 250 lbs. of muscle. If that's not enough to get at least 25 (or maybe more) women excited to battle for his affections, he is also the founder of the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation. He formed the foundation in 2015 in honor of his young cousin who has Cystic Fibrosis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorcominguproses
COMINGUPROSES
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Grocery Joe, Jordan, steal the 'The Men Tell All' show
Becca selects her final 2 men after Fantasy Suite dates
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Next on Windy City LIVE
Roseanne Barr says she's moving to Israel when 'The Conners' premieres
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Spotify offering discounted bundle with Hulu for college students
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
7 injured after SUV flies off Lake Shore Drive onto construction equipment on North Side
Pedestrian struck by Metra Electric District train in Homewood
CPS students head back to school Tuesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot and humid
Tiffany Van Dyke speaks out ahead of husband's trial for Laquan McDonald murder
Kankakee County backs memorial to George Ryan, 2 other ex-governors
Gang took turns 'hacking' man to death with machete: Houston police
Woman's body recovered after Colorado River boat crash; 3 still missing
Show More
Arlington Heights considering truancy fines for parents
Nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she treated years ago
Tropical Storm Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
Northwestern doctoral student among 6 fatally shot in Chicago weekend violence
More News