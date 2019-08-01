Arts & Entertainment

'Come from Away' takes stage in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Come from Away" shares the story of 7,000 airlines passengers forced to adjust in a small Canadian town the 9-11 attacks.

Dozens of airlines were re-routed to Newfoundland back in 2001 where cultures clashed and the population of the small town nearly doubled in a day. Although it was a difficult time, kindness brought the people together.

"Come from Away" is playing in Chicago now through August 18 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolooptheaterbroadway in chicagobroadway9 11
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chain reaction crash involving 3 school buses injures 17 in Libertyville
Lollapalooza gates open in Grant Park
SUV crashes into Panda Express near Midway, driver flees
Man wanted for violent Lincoln Park carjacking
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
526 teeth removed from 7-year-old boy's jaw
Perseid meteor shower and more reasons to look at the night sky in August
Show More
You probably won't get your $125 from the Equifax settlement
American tourists forced to jump ship in shark-infested waters
Prospect Heights man faces 30 years for stealing rat traps
Dirt biking crash saves Elburn man's life
5 Ohio police officers face discipline in Stormy Daniels strip club arrest
More TOP STORIES News