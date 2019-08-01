'Come from Away' takes stage in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Come from Away" shares the story of 7,000 airlines passengers forced to adjust in a small Canadian town the 9-11 attacks.
Dozens of airlines were re-routed to Newfoundland back in 2001 where cultures clashed and the population of the small town nearly doubled in a day. Although it was a difficult time, kindness brought the people together.
"Come from Away" is playing in Chicago now through August 18 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.
