'Come from Away' takes stage in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Come from Away" shares the story of 7,000 airlines passengers forced to adjust in a small Canadian town the 9-11 attacks.Dozens of airlines were re-routed to Newfoundland back in 2001 where cultures clashed and the population of the small town nearly doubled in a day. Although it was a difficult time, kindness brought the people together."Come from Away" is playing in Chicago now through August 18 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.