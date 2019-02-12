WINDY CITY LIVE

Comedian Tim Meadows celebrates 1990s with WCL

EMBED </>More Videos

Comedian Tim Meadows stars in ABC's "Schooled."

Comedian Tim Meadows stopped by Windy City Live to help us celebrate the 1990s.

Watch him at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays on ABC's "Schooled."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcomedianWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
2 Minute Warning: Anthony 'Spice' Adams
Pillow Talk: Awkward teen and boyfriend's kid
Pillow Talk: Bossy sister and secret kids
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Michelle Obama's Grammy appearance did not impress mom
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
Show More
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News