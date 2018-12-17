Comedy events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Home Alone Trivia at Pinstripes Chicago
Think you know your way around the holiday favorite movie, Home Alone? Prove it. Five rounds of questions will ring through Pinstripes South Chicago. Get your team captain to sign you up and enjoy beer, snacks and laughs.
When: Tuesday, December 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Pinstripes, 435 E. Illinois St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Chicago's Best Stand-Up
Laugh Factory generates laughs daily. For this event, the club brings together some of the best stand-up talent in Chicago for a night of chuckles.
When: Tuesday, December 18, 8 p.m.
Where: Laugh Factory Chicago, 3175 N. Broadway St.
Price: COMP
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Second City's Gaslight District
From the event description: get the inside track on the next group of up-and-coming comedians at the improvised "Gaslight District" performance. The performers follow in the footsteps of famous comedians such as Steve Carell, Bill Murray, Tina Fey and Jane Lynch. Suggestions from the audience will be on display in this performance that is 100 percent unscripted.
When: Friday, December 21, 11 p.m.
Where: The Second City E.T.C., 1608 N. Wells, Floor 2
Price: $19
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets