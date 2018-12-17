Comedy events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Home Alone Trivia at Pinstripes Chicago

Chicago's Best Stand-Up

The Second City's Gaslight District

Looking to get some laughs? When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from trivia to stand up.---Think you know your way around the holiday favorite movie,? Prove it. Five rounds of questions will ring through Pinstripes South Chicago. Get your team captain to sign you up and enjoy beer, snacks and laughs.Tuesday, December 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m.Pinstripes, 435 E. Illinois St.FreeLaugh Factory generates laughs daily. For this event, the club brings together some of the best stand-up talent in Chicago for a night of chuckles.Tuesday, December 18, 8 p.m.Laugh Factory Chicago, 3175 N. Broadway St.COMPFrom the event description: get the inside track on the next group of up-and-coming comedians at the improvised "Gaslight District" performance. The performers follow in the footsteps of famous comedians such as Steve Carell, Bill Murray, Tina Fey and Jane Lynch. Suggestions from the audience will be on display in this performance that is 100 percent unscripted.Friday, December 21, 11 p.m.The Second City E.T.C., 1608 N. Wells, Floor 2$19