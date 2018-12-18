ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Comedy events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Laugh Factory Chicago. | Photo: Kanchan T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a Christmas sketch to a Rudolph drinking game.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

'The Good, The Bad & The Ugly Sweater'





This Christmas themed show will discuss everything people hate about the holidays. The show will feature comedy sketches as well as music from The Second City comedy club.

When: Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 18-20, 8 p.m.
Where: UP Comedy Club, 230 W. North Ave.
Price: $15.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Happy Holly-Daze: A Holiday Drinking Game Performance'





This comedy sketch is a holiday drinking game with characters like Blitzen, Rudolph and Santa. Bring your own alcohol and drink each time Rudolph's nose shines.

When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m.
Where: The Cornservatory, 4210 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Drink, Date, Laugh!'





Listen to comedians tell their most awkward and embarrassing dating stories. Host Paul Farahvar joins comedians Jeanie Doogan, Chris Bader and Calvin Evans. And randomly selected audience members will get the chance to tell their own stories. The best story will win a $100 gift card.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.
Where: Laugh Factory Chicago, 3175 N. Broadway St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
'Fresh Prince' star sues Fortnite creators over Carlton dance
'Mary Poppins Returns' star-studded cast dazzles
Woman uses sign language to help dad enjoy rock concert
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago mourns 2 police officers killed by South Shore train
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Nurses terrorized in 2016 Delnor hospital attack reach settlements
Michael Flynn heads to sentencing, with 'good luck' wish from Trump
In letter, Cardinal Cupich urges abuse summit participants to meet with victims
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
Child abuse climbs after Friday report cards, study finds
'Fresh Prince' star sues Fortnite creators over Carlton dance
Show More
High school teacher accused of abusing foster children
Inmate sends plans to blow up, escape jail to wrong person
Surgeon General calls for 'aggressive steps' to slow e-cig popularity
Chicago mayoral candidates debate city's future at forum
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy conditions for Tuesday
More News