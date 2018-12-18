Comedy events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

'The Good, The Bad & The Ugly Sweater'

'Happy Holly-Daze: A Holiday Drinking Game Performance'

'Drink, Date, Laugh!'

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a Christmas sketch to a Rudolph drinking game.---This Christmas themed show will discuss everything people hate about the holidays. The show will feature comedy sketches as well as music from The Second City comedy club.Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 18-20, 8 p.m.UP Comedy Club, 230 W. North Ave.$15.50This comedy sketch is a holiday drinking game with characters like Blitzen, Rudolph and Santa. Bring your own alcohol and drink each time Rudolph's nose shines.Thursday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m.The Cornservatory, 4210 N. Lincoln Ave.$5Listen to comedians tell their most awkward and embarrassing dating stories. Host Paul Farahvar joins comedians Jeanie Doogan, Chris Bader and Calvin Evans. And randomly selected audience members will get the chance to tell their own stories. The best story will win a $100 gift card.Friday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.Laugh Factory Chicago, 3175 N. Broadway St.Free