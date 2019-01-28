Comedy events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Conversations in Comedy: SNL's Bobby Moynihan

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a discussion with "Saturday Night Live" alumnus Bobby Moynihan to a high school musical set in the 1990s.---First, if you're a big fan of "Saturday Night Live," then check out Conversations in Comedy with SNL alumnus Bobby Moynihan on Saturday at the Museum of Broadcast Communications. The actor, who was a regular on the show from 2008-17, will be interviewed by WGN's Dan Richards.Admission includes a tour of the museum's SNL Exhibit and drinks and light refreshments.Saturday, Feb. 2, 6-8:30 p.m.Museum of Broadcast Communications, 360 N. State St.$30 (students/MBC Member - ID required); $35 (general admission)Next, laugh and win free prizes at Jackpot Comedy on Tuesday at the Laugh Factory. In addition to hearing jokes from top stand-up comedians, audience members have the chance to leave with gift cards and other cool items.Tuesday, Jan. 29, 8 p.m.Laugh Factory Chicago, 3175 N. Broadway St.FreeThen, watch as The Annoyance House Ensemble performs its Improv Comedy Show on Saturday at The Annoyance Theatre & Bar. Each sketch, joke and character is created by the comics based on the audience's ideas.Saturday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)The Annoyance Theatre & Bar, 851 W. Belmont Ave.$6Also performing at The Annoyance Theatre & Bar is "Y2Gay" on Saturday. Described as a "high school comedy for the 90s kid in all of us" by the promoter of the event, the musical takes place just before the new millennium arrives and the challenges popular boys and girls encounter at their high school.Saturday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)The Annoyance Theatre & Bar, 851 W. Belmont Ave.$10And lastly, "Scenes From an Italian Spaceship" is playing on Sunday at The Annoyance Theatre & Bar. The science-fiction tale is about the crew of a spaceship encounters a mysterious life form and a disgruntled employee while checking out an explosion in a take-off of the Billy Joel hit song.Sunday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)The Annoyance Theatre & Bar, 851 W. Belmont Ave.$6