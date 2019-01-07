ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Community and culture events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this week?

From a workshop on the nonprofit marketing revolution to a Speakeasy Chicago history series, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
The Nonprofit Marketing Revolution





If you work in a nonprofit, this interactive workshop is for you. Go beyond just raising funds to using marketing as a tool for social change. You'll hear from Speaker Alyssa Conrardy, president of Prosper Strategies, on the ten commitments organizations need to make in order to reach their full potential. Lunch will be provided.

When: Thursday, Jan. 10, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: The Chicago Community Trust, 225 N. Michigan Ave., #2200
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

From Page to Screen: Cineclub at the Institute "The Past is a Foreign Land"





If you're a fan of Italian Cinema, come out this Thursday to a screening at the Italian Cultural Institute. "The Past is a Foreign Land" is a thriller about a law student whose future turns dark when he turns to life of crime. After the screening, join the Cineclub for a discussion in English. This event is free and open to the public.

When: Thursday, Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Italian Cultural Institute, 500 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1450
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Chicago History 101: The Speakeasy Series





If you're a history buff, enjoy cocktails and a Chicago history lesson at at Old Chicago Inn This Thursday's program, presented by Chicago for Chicagoans, features historian and tour guide Liz Garibay. She will discuss the symbolism of the six-pointed stars on the city's flag, each representing a story from the past. This event is open to adults 21 and over.

When: Thursday, Jan. 10, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Old Chicago Inn, 3222 N. Sheffield Ave., Southern alley, lower level.
Price: Free (donations are accepted)

Click here for more details, and to register
