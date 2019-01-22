ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Community and culture events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Photo: Adrien Casanova/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this week?

From a young professionals networking event to a Chicago history lesson, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

January Young Professionals Networking Night





This is a networking event being put on by the Streeterville Young Professionals. Come mingle and enjoy the happy hour drink specials, as well as the food that will be available for purchase.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 23, 5-7 p.m.
Where: The Albert, 228 E. Ontario
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Wake Up Wired: You Can't Spell Inclusion Without U





"You Can't Spell Inclusion Without U" is a discussion about diversity and inclusion being held by morning series, Wake Up Wired. The series will feature Theresa Stewart, a designer and consultant who has worked in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, retail, healthcare and more.

When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 7:30-9 a.m.
Where: SmithGroup, 35 E. Upper Wacker Drive, #900 (Floor Nine)
Price: $8

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chicago History 101: The Speakeasy Series (1/24 "Salubrity")





Learn about the history of the city of Chicago in the Speakeasy Series. The educational series informs guests about the Chicago flag and more. Enjoy cocktails and discussions from Chicago historians.

When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Old Chicago Inn, 3222 N. Sheffield Ave., Southern alley, lower level.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP
