Community and culture events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Looking to get out into the community this week?From a lecture series on sports in history to a Chinese Year of the Pig celebration, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.---This is a series of lectures discussing the ways in which sports have influenced society throughout history. The lectures will be taught by Professor Sinclair Bell from Northern Illinois University.Tuesday, Feb. 5, 6-8 p.m.Italian Cultural Institute, 500 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1450FreeAttend this mayoral candidates forum moderated by Chicago Tribune contributor Eric Zorn. Mayoral candidates will discuss Chicago economic development, housing, public health, safety and more.Tuesday, Feb. 5, 7-9 p.m.Theodore Roosevelt High School, 3436 W. Wilson Ave.FreeThe Chinese American Museum of Chicago is hosting a Year of the Pig celebration. Ring in the year with Chinese music, food, arts and crafts and more.Saturday, Feb. 9, 2-4 p.m.Chinese American Museum of Chicago, 238 W. 23rd St.Free (Museum Member); $10 (Non-member)