Community and culture events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

From gaining insight on the candidates running in the upcoming mayoral election in Chicago to two authors discussing, and signing, their books, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
MPC Think & Drink--Spotlight: An Insider's Perspective on Chicago's Upcoming Elections
First, the Metropolitan Planning Council and The Daily Line are holding a joint discussion on issues impacting Chicago and the region, ahead of the upcoming mayoral elections on Tuesday at the Metropolitan Planning Council headquarters.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Metropolitan Planning Council, 140 S. Dearborn St., Suite 1400.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Ben Hecht: Fighting Words, Moving Pictures
Also on Tuesday, author and biographer Adina Hoffman is talking about her book on Ben Hecht at the Newberry Library. A journalist in his youth, he went on to write 35 books and multiple plays.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Book Presentation: When Our History Begins"by Federico Rampini, Chief New York Correspondent for Italy's La Repubblica Newspaper
Next, another author, Italian journalist Federico Rampini, is at the Italian Cultural Institute to discuss his book, When Our History Begins - The Great Turning Points of the Past that Shaped the World We Live in Today. As he has done with his book, The Red Lines Rampini shares links between past events and the present with his latest work.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Italian Cultural Institute, 500 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1450
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Chicago History 101: The Speakeasy Series
Then, take a deeper dive into the origins of the Chicago city flag as the Old Chicago Inn hosts the monthly installment of the Chicago History 101: The Speakeasy Series with "Beneficence + Religion: Welfare, Women and the WCTU." The guest speaker is Laura Schuetz, who is the Historic Preservationist of Elevate Energy and the Skyline Council and Juliana Glassco of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Old Chicago Inn, 3222 N. Sheffield Ave., Southern alley, lower level.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
CASE Conference 2019
Lastly, the Council for American Studies Education (CASE) is holding its 2019 conference on Friday at the Chicago History Museum. The keynote speaker will be James Forman, Jr., who is a leading critic of mass incarceration and its disproportionate impact on people of color. His latest book Locking Up Our Own won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Non-Fiction, according to the CASE Chicago website.
When: Friday, Feb. 22, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Chicago History Museum, 1601 N. Clark St.
Price: $40 (Chicago Public School discounted registration); $85 (general registration)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets