Arts & Entertainment

Composer Alan Menken achieves EGOT with Daytime Emmy win

NEW YORK -- Composer Alan Menken joins an elite club, becoming the 16th ever EGOT winner.

The final piece of the puzzle came Sunday when Menken won the Daytime Emmy for "Best Original Song."

The award-winning tune was featured in Disney Channel's "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure."

Menken has won eight Oscars and 11 Grammys, and also a Tony for best original score in "Newsies."

Disney, the parent company of this station, congratulated Menken on his new EGOT status.



EGOT WINNERS
Richard Rodgers
Helen Hayes
Rita Moreno
John Gielgud
Audrey Hepburn
Marvin Hamlisch
Johnathan Tunick
Mel Brooks
Mike Nichols

Whoopi Goldberg
Scott Rudin
Robert Lopez
John Legend
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Tim Rice
Alan Menken
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneydaytime emmy awards
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evanston police investigate after 3 deadly shootings occur days apart
54 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
4 kayakers rescued from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park
World's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study begins
Indiana mask mandate begins Monday
IL reports 1 new death; 1,541 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
Video, 911 audio released in Indiana police dog mauling
Show More
AG Raoul issues unemployment debit card fraud warning
Mel Gibson reveals COVID-19 hospitalization
Bagged salad recall expands; More than 600 infections reported
Chicago Weather: Few showers, storms Monday
US Coin Task Force to tackle shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News