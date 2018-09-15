Concert celebrates South Side's musical history

For one night only, dozens of Chicago musicians and vocalists gathered at Englewood's Lindblom Academy for a tour de force of the city's best known musical styles."I'm pleased that we have a moment of time that we can really shine on this neighborhood and shine on the work of the community, young people, the elders that exist in the community and all that inter-generational magic that comes from it," said Rashida Phillips, of the Old Town School.Quantum Englewood is a journey through 100 years of South Side musical history.Saturday night's concert celebrated the South Side as the birthplace of nearly all of the musical traditions that Chicago is best known for"Louis Armstrong may have been born in New Orleans, but Chicago is where he came to make his name. This is where Mahalia Jackson and Thomas Dorsey created gospel. This is where Muddy Waters plugged in his guitar and created modern R&B. This is where house music was created," said Bau Graves, executive director of the Old Town School.In addition to the sounds of well-known Chicago band Funkadesi, the event featured performers from some of the city's youth-centered musical institutions, nonprofits and faith-based groups."Im excited to see so many young people involved. Experiences like this for young people impact their lives in very unique ways and they will remember this experience for the rest of their lives," said Kwame Steve Cobb, of Funkadesi.The concert was presented by Chicago's Old Town School, the largest community school of the arts in the United States.