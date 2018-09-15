CHICAGO PROUD

Concert celebrates South Side's musical history

EMBED </>More Videos

The Quantum Englewood celebrated 100 years of South Side musical history.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
For one night only, dozens of Chicago musicians and vocalists gathered at Englewood's Lindblom Academy for a tour de force of the city's best known musical styles.

"I'm pleased that we have a moment of time that we can really shine on this neighborhood and shine on the work of the community, young people, the elders that exist in the community and all that inter-generational magic that comes from it," said Rashida Phillips, of the Old Town School.

Quantum Englewood is a journey through 100 years of South Side musical history.

Saturday night's concert celebrated the South Side as the birthplace of nearly all of the musical traditions that Chicago is best known for

"Louis Armstrong may have been born in New Orleans, but Chicago is where he came to make his name. This is where Mahalia Jackson and Thomas Dorsey created gospel. This is where Muddy Waters plugged in his guitar and created modern R&B. This is where house music was created," said Bau Graves, executive director of the Old Town School.

In addition to the sounds of well-known Chicago band Funkadesi, the event featured performers from some of the city's youth-centered musical institutions, nonprofits and faith-based groups.

"Im excited to see so many young people involved. Experiences like this for young people impact their lives in very unique ways and they will remember this experience for the rest of their lives," said Kwame Steve Cobb, of Funkadesi.

The concert was presented by Chicago's Old Town School, the largest community school of the arts in the United States.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentchicago proudlive musicconcertChicagoEnglewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Girl with sickle cell hosts party, blood drive to help others
Rosie's Toy Box: Palatine teen battling brain tumor honored
'Doors Open Dishes' aims to help adults with disabilities
CPS teacher receives $300,000 worth of school supplies live on GMA
More chicago proud
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Next on Windy City LIVE
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
'Waist Watchers: The Musical' hits Chicago
Photographer Chris Costoso discusses working with big-name clients
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Construction worker struck, killed near Des Plaines
Rains from Florence cause collapse at North Carolina coal ash landfill
Rosemont police sergeant one of two arrested in connection to armed robberies
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly killing 4 women
Girl with sickle cell hosts party, blood drive to help others
2018 world's strongest storm: Mangkhut barrels through Philippines toward China
Debut of Printer's Row Art Fest
Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod, police say
Show More
REMATCH ON: Floyd Mayweather says he'll fight Manny Pacquiao
NC death toll climbs to 10 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm and dry
Hurricane Florence: How Chicagoans can help
More News