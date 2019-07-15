Consulting firm to evaluate Chicago casino feasibility

The Gaming Board announced last week that it had selected Union Gaming Analytics of Las Vegas.
Where will Chicago's first casino be?
The study is required by the gambling expansion law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law last month. It's to generate revenue for a $45 billion capital improvement plan.
RELATED: Illinois is 9th most gambling-addicted state, has the most gambling-related arrests, WalletHub finds
A Gaming Board spokesman said the contract will not exceed $100,000.
Union Gaming will present its study regarding the feasibility and ability to finance a casino in Chicago to Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in August. Chicago will pay for the study.
Illinois gaming board projects growth in voluntary gambling addicts list
Union Gaming's bid was one of three the Gaming Board received. But two were disqualified because they were submitted after the deadline.