Consulting firm to evaluate Chicago casino feasibility

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Gaming Board has selected a consulting firm to conduct a feasibility study for a casino in Chicago.

The Gaming Board announced last week that it had selected Union Gaming Analytics of Las Vegas.

Where will Chicago's first casino be?
Since lawmakers passed expanded gambling legislation over the weekend, the big question on many people's minds is where Chicago's first casino will be built.



The study is required by the gambling expansion law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law last month. It's to generate revenue for a $45 billion capital improvement plan.

The Land of Lincoln was named the 9th most gambling-addicted state in the U.S., and ranked 13th in the "Gambling-Friendliness" category.



A Gaming Board spokesman said the contract will not exceed $100,000.

Union Gaming will present its study regarding the feasibility and ability to finance a casino in Chicago to Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in August. Chicago will pay for the study.

Illinois gaming board officials say a confidential list of more than 13,000 people registered in a voluntary casino exclusion program for gambling addicts is projected to grow.



Union Gaming's bid was one of three the Gaming Board received. But two were disqualified because they were submitted after the deadline.
