'Cooked: Survival by Zip Code': New documentary recalling deadly 1995 Chicago heat wave opens at Siskel Film Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new documentary about a deadly summer in Chicago is opening at the Siskel Film Center Friday.

'Cooked: Survival by Zip Code' recalled Chicago's 1995 heat wave that killed 739 people. Almost all of them were poor, aging and people of color.

Filmmaker Judith Helfand portrays a "disaster" triggered by racism and a society that won't protect the most vulnerable.

She'll be at the Siskel center all weekend for to answer questions with the audience.

Tune in Monday on Eyewitness News to see Helfand's interview with ABC7 Chicago's Janet Davies.
