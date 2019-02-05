OSCARS

Costumes from 2019 Oscar-nominated movies on display in Los Angeles museum

EMBED </>More Videos

Good movie costumes can help transport you to a time and place - and great costumes can get that movie nominated for an Oscar!

By Adrienne Alpert
LOS ANGELES --
Good movie costumes can help transport you to a time and place - and great costumes can get that movie nominated for an Oscar!

You saw those costumes on the big screen and now you can see them up close and in person at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum.

In "Black Panther," the movie's costumes helped the actors create the fictional world of Wakanda.

They're displayed as part of the exhibit called "The Art of Motion Picture Costume Design" at FIDM. The exhibit is an annual event opening just before the Oscars with the five films nominated for best costume design among the 25 movies on display.

Ruth Carter is nominated for "Black Panther." The veteran designer said the superhero fantasy was not easy.

"We had more meetings about the look of Wakanda than I have had on any of my films," she said. "But it was necessary - imagining a world that had never been seen before."


Alexandra Byrne is nominated for "Mary Queen of Scots." All of this year's nominees are women.

Sandy Powell is nominated twice. Once, for "The Favourite," and the other for "Mary Poppins Returns."

Some of the costumes in "Mary Poppins Returns" are painted to appear two-dimensional. It's a technique that's especially impressive when you have the chance to see it up close.

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" is a period piece with a very deliberate nod to a more modern cowboy era.

Oscar nominee Mary Zophres said actor Tim Blake Nelson liked the look.

"Even though he was supposed to be from the old West, he had a little bit of the flavorings of the 1940s and '50s singing cowboy. And when he put his costume on, I felt like he thought he could sing," Zophres said.

Zophres also did the costumes for "First Man." Whether they are real or fantasy, FIDM expert Nick Verreos explains how the costumes complete the character.

"A lot of times, when an actor or actress goes into the fitting, that's the final, kind of the last step. That's when they really go into character. When they really become who that person is," Verreos said.

The exhibit is free to the public and will be open through April 12.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmuseum exhibitmuseumsfashioncostumescostumed charactersmovie newswomen
OSCARS
See who's performing at the 2019 Oscars
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelor' Colton helps one woman experience 'a first'
The best fashion and beauty events in Chicago this week
The best theater events in Chicago this week
Community and culture events worth seeking out in Chicago this week
See who's performing at the 2019 Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett was hesitant to report attack, Chicago police incident report says
3 injured, including 2 boys, in I-57 shooting in Calumet Park
Pilot in Yorba Linda, California plane crash is ex-Chicago cop, police say
Customers claim 'Tommy Tickets' promised seats and took money, but never delivered tickets
Woman killed in Pilsen fire ID'd as CPS teacher
Student, 15, fatally struck in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run
Naperville girl, 7, to be guest at State of the Union address
Son of Napleton Auto Group president allegedly had sex with unconscious woman, police say
Show More
Video released from night of Robbins nightclub police shooting that killed security guard
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Chicago architect charged in girlfriend's murder; accused of taking toddler
VIDEO: California's Mammoth Mountain buried under 8 feet of snow
Chicago transplant surgeon aims to increase options for African American patients
More News